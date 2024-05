We had a chance to talk with directors and actors from Spokane Children's Theatre's upcoming production of Tarzan: the Musical, a stage adaptation of the Disney animated feature Tarzan, based on the Edgar Rice Burrough tales, with musical score and lyrics by Phil Collins. With us were stage director Tanya Brownlee, choreographer Megan Sok, and young actors Kennedy Foster (Kala), Ayden Gilbreath (Tarzan) and Alexa Preston (Jane).