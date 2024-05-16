From the Studio: MusicFest Northwest at KPBX, Thursday, Hour 1

© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
Published May 16, 2024 at 3:22 PM PDT
Jackson Kries
1 of 5  — Jackson.JPG
Jackson Kries
Lily Yang
2 of 5  — Lily.JPG
Lily Yang
Whitney Bertholic
3 of 5  — Whitney.JPG
Whitney Bertholic
Serena Mai Grace
4 of 5  — Serena.JPG
Serena Mai Grace
Gloria Anderson
5 of 5  — Gloria.JPG
Gloria Anderson

Day two of our 2024 MusicFest Northwest broadcast began with pianist Jackson Kries playing music of Muzio Clementi, followed by pianist Lily Yang with a piece by Friedrich Kuhlau, then a song of Joaquin Rodrigo sung by Whitney Bertholic, with pianist Scott Rednour. We next heard from pianist Serena Mai Grace, playing music by Gina Sprunger and Catherine Rollin. Concluding this section of the program is Gloria Anderson playing Ludwig van Beethoven's Für Elise.

