From the Studio: MusicFest Northwest at KPBX, Thursday, Hour 1

Day two of our 2024 MusicFest Northwest broadcast began with pianist Jackson Kries playing music of Muzio Clementi, followed by pianist Lily Yang with a piece by Friedrich Kuhlau, then a song of Joaquin Rodrigo sung by Whitney Bertholic, with pianist Scott Rednour. We next heard from pianist Serena Mai Grace, playing music by Gina Sprunger and Catherine Rollin. Concluding this section of the program is Gloria Anderson playing Ludwig van Beethoven's Für Elise.