From the Studio: MusicFest Northwest at KPBX Wednesday, Hour 1

Published May 16, 2024 at 9:55 AM PDT
Julia Beal
1 of 5  — Julia.JPG
Julia Beal
Autumn Keyannie
2 of 5  — Autumn.JPG
Autumn Keyannie
Gabriel Waing
3 of 5  — Gabriel.JPG
Gabriel Waing
Kristina Komarov and Gloria Miller
4 of 5  — Gloria and Kristina.JPG
Kristina Komarov and Gloria Miller
Kieran Hillyer-McVey
5 of 5  — Kieran.JPG
Kieran Hillyer-McVey

Our first hour of MusicFest performances for 2024 featured pianist Julia Beal playing an Invention by J.S Bach and "Ticklin' Toes" by Florence Price, Antonio Pasculli's "Amelia" for English horn with Autumn Keyannie and pianist Christian Skok, trombonist Gabriel Waing two movments from a Georg Philipp Telemann Sonata with pianist Tatania Sirotinskaya, the "Dynamic Duo" of cellist Gloria Miller and pianist Kristina Komarova playing part of the d minor Sonata of Dmitri Shostakovich, and violinist Kieran Hillyer-McVey, joined by pianist Roger McVey, in "Legende" by Polish Romantic composer Heynrych Wieniawski.

