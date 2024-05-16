From the Studio: MusicFest Northwest at KPBX Wednesday, Hour 1

Our first hour of MusicFest performances for 2024 featured pianist Julia Beal playing an Invention by J.S Bach and "Ticklin' Toes" by Florence Price, Antonio Pasculli's "Amelia" for English horn with Autumn Keyannie and pianist Christian Skok, trombonist Gabriel Waing two movments from a Georg Philipp Telemann Sonata with pianist Tatania Sirotinskaya, the "Dynamic Duo" of cellist Gloria Miller and pianist Kristina Komarova playing part of the d minor Sonata of Dmitri Shostakovich, and violinist Kieran Hillyer-McVey, joined by pianist Roger McVey, in "Legende" by Polish Romantic composer Heynrych Wieniawski.