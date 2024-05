The Spokane String Quartet—first violin Mateusz Wolski, second violin, guest artist Jason Moody, viola, Jeanette Wee-Yang, and 'cello Helen Byrne—came to KPBX to play talk with Jim Tevenan about music by Haydn, Elgar and Britten from their upcoming season finale concert May 19th at the Bing Crosby Theater.