Keely Leim reads "In the Nursing Home" by Jane Kenyon
A simple sketch of equine imagery summarizes a very human experience
Keely Leim is the media manager for Willow Springs magazine and is a second-year poetry MFA candidate at Eastern Washington University. She grew up in Nashville, Tennessee and earned her bachelor’s degree from Rhodes College in Memphis.
When not writing, Keely raises four children with her husband Josh, volunteers with Side by Side, a community of belonging for people of all abilities, and grows flowers for friends in her Chattaroy garden.