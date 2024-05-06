© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
Poetry Moment

Nicole Sheets reads "St. Augustine Enters the World's Largest Pac-Man Maze" by Hannah Faith Notess

Published May 6, 2024 at 6:10 AM PDT

Nicole Sheets’ work has appeared in Image, Bellingham Review, Hotel Amerika, Tampa Review, Western Humanities Review, Rock & Sling, Airplane Reading, and elsewhere. She teaches at Whitworth University and edits How To Pack for Church Camp (howtopackforchurchcamp.com), an online anthology of creative nonfiction about spiritual experiences in the out-of-doors. In Spokane, she lives in a 50s rancher named Cool Ranch; on Twitter, she lives @heynicolesheets.

