Mark Gibbons reads "Christmas Comes to Moccasin Flat" by James Welch
Mark Gibbons served as the Montana Poet Laureate from 2019 to 2023. He is the author of eleven collections of poetry: His most recent is "In the Weeds" published 2021 by Drumlummon Institute, Helena Montana. In 2018 and 2019 he edited two books of poetry for Drumlummon Institute: Moving On: The Last Poems of Ed Lahey, and Summer Lightning, a collection of poems by Marylor Wilson. Recipient on a 2013 Artist Innovation Award from the MAC, Mark lives in Missoula with his wife, Pam, and their cat, Felix. A retired working-class mule, he still teaches poetry for The Missoula Writing Collaborative, the Montana Arts Council, and continues to write.