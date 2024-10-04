Katy Shedlock reads her poem "Isaiah 54"

Katy Fitzpatrick Shedlock was born and raised in Spokane and is a pastor, poet, and community organizer. She was active in choir and drama at Lewis and Clark High School and studied theatre and cultural anthropology at Drew University in Madison, New Jersey.

After college Katy worked as an educator and taught English as a Foreign Language in Kazakhstan with the Peace Corps, as well as GED classes in Allentown, PA, and high school literature and creative writing at an Orthodox Jewish Yeshiva in Pittsburgh. Katy received her Master of Divinity in 2017 from Iliff School of Theology (Denver, CO) and was ordained in March, 2024 in the Episcopal Diocese of Spokane. Katy is currently working on an MFA in Poetry at EWU.