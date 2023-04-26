© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
British statue that is more than 200 years old was defaced with bright blue crayons

Published April 26, 2023 at 3:15 AM PDT

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Michel Martin.

Some philosopher once said less is more, and that's especially true when it comes to kids and crayons near a famous statue. The 200-plus-year-old Sabrina statue, located at an historic property in England, was, um, decorated by kids equipped with bright-blue crayons. The unidentified artists were at the property for an Easter event. The crayons were part of the fun, until they weren't. A spokesman for the trust says it's been cleaned up.

