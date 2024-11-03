Rocket to the Future, Part 2: Mission to Pluto
KSFC SUNDAY 8:01-8:06 PM
It's "Rocket to the Future! Part 2"! In this weekly adventure serial we soar off to the space age future, 1993, with the officers and crew of the Earth Space Force! It's humanity's first mission to Pluto, but what with budget cuts and all, it's seriously underfunded!
