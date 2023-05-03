Treasure hunter with a metal detector stumbles on a stash of silver coins in Romania

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. A treasure hunter with a metal detector stumbled upon a stash of over 1,100 silver coins in Romania. Silver coins date back to the Roman Empire and had turned bluish green with age. The coins are being cleaned, and people are trying to figure out how much they're worth. After that, they'll be housed at a Romanian museum. I mean, I'm not sure where else you'd use ancient Roman coins unless someone can dig up an ancient Roman payphone?

