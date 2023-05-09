STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

A rugby game in France had an exciting opener when a bull escaped onto the field. One of the team owners also runs a meat business, and he was showing off bulls and cows as a promotion. He certainly got attention because in a video you can see the bull dragging a handler across the field as players move out of the way. Once the field was cleared of the bull and any other obstructions, the team beat their opponents 24-12.