Some GOP state lawmakers aren't GOP enough in the eyes of some party officials

At least five sitting Republican state legislators have been censured or had votes of no confidence taken against them by local party officials this year.

They say it’s because these lawmakers are failing to follow the state GOP platform – many planks of which have been adopted by the party’s far-right wing.

As James Dawson reports, the pushback against legislators has been years in the making.

Copyright 2023 Boise State Public Radio News. To see more, visit Boise State Public Radio News.