SPR's 2023 Primary Election Coverage

Brandon Hollingsworth, Rebecca White, and Doug Nadvornick of the Spokane Public Radio News Department have been busy interviewing City Council candidates for the upcoming primary election. Here's a behind-the-scenes look at their interview and story-writing process.

Their stories will start running July 10. Keep an eye on our website and tune in to KPBX 91.1 FM to learn about your candidates for Spokane City Council president and the City Council candidates for districts two and three.