Regional News

SPR's 2023 Primary Election Coverage

Spokane Public Radio | By Savanna Rothe
Published July 10, 2023 at 10:54 AM PDT

Brandon Hollingsworth, Rebecca White, and Doug Nadvornick of the Spokane Public Radio News Department have been busy interviewing City Council candidates for the upcoming primary election. Here's a behind-the-scenes look at their interview and story-writing process.

Their stories will start running July 10. Keep an eye on our website and tune in to KPBX 91.1 FM to learn about your candidates for Spokane City Council president and the City Council candidates for districts two and three.

Savanna Rothe
Savanna has been hooked on public radio since she was a child listening to Boise State Public Radio in the car with her family. As SPR's Marketing and Events Specialist, Savanna drives all external and internal marketing, designs print and digital ads, and creates the photos, videos, and graphics you'll find on SPR's digital platforms. She also helps plan, coordinate, and execute Spokane Public Radio outreach events.
