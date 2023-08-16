© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little to host ‘Capital for a Day’ event in St. Maries

Spokane Public Radio | By Christina Lords/Idaho Capital Sun
Published August 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM PDT
Idaho Gov. Brad Little waves at the crowd after being sworn in for his second term on the steps of the State Capitol building on January 6, 2023. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun)
Otto Kitsinger
Idaho Gov. Brad Little waves at the crowd after being sworn in for his second term on the steps of the State Capitol building on January 6, 2023. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun)

Idaho Gov. Brad Little invites the residents of St. Maries to his latest “Capital for a Day” event to connect with state government officials and offer feedback on issues facing the state, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Cormana Building, 1100 W. Idaho St., in North Idaho’s St. Maries.

“This event will give the good people of Benewah County a chance to discuss what’s on their minds when it comes to good government and how we can better serve them,” Little said in the press release.

State officials joining Little include:

  • Idaho Supreme Court Justice Robyn Brody
  • Department of Commerce Director Tom Kealey
  • Department of Environmental Quality Director Jess Byrne
  • Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen
  • Department of Labor Director Jani Revier
  • Department of Lands Director Dustin Miller
  • Department of Parks and Recreation Director Susan Buxton
  • Division of Financial Management Administrator Alex Adams
  • Idaho State Department of Agriculture Director Chanel Tewalt
  • Idaho State Police Lt. Colonel Sheldon Kelley
  • Idaho State Superintendent of Public Instruction Deputy Superintendent Ryan Cantrell
  • Idaho Transportation Department Chief Operations Officer Dan McElhinney

Idaho Capital Sun is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Idaho Capital Sun maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Christina Lords for questions: info@idahocapitalsun.com. Follow Idaho Capital Sun on Facebook and Twitter.

Christina Lords/Idaho Capital Sun
