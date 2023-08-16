Idaho Gov. Brad Little to host ‘Capital for a Day’ event in St. Maries

Idaho Gov. Brad Little invites the residents of St. Maries to his latest “Capital for a Day” event to connect with state government officials and offer feedback on issues facing the state, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Cormana Building, 1100 W. Idaho St., in North Idaho’s St. Maries.

“This event will give the good people of Benewah County a chance to discuss what’s on their minds when it comes to good government and how we can better serve them,” Little said in the press release.

State officials joining Little include:

Idaho Supreme Court Justice Robyn Brody

Department of Commerce Director Tom Kealey

Department of Environmental Quality Director Jess Byrne

Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen

Department of Labor Director Jani Revier

Department of Lands Director Dustin Miller

Department of Parks and Recreation Director Susan Buxton

Division of Financial Management Administrator Alex Adams

Idaho State Department of Agriculture Director Chanel Tewalt

Idaho State Police Lt. Colonel Sheldon Kelley

Idaho State Superintendent of Public Instruction Deputy Superintendent Ryan Cantrell

Idaho Transportation Department Chief Operations Officer Dan McElhinney



