KPBX Kids' Concert: Hot Club of Coeur d'Alene

Swing to the French music style of hot jazz at the next free KPBX Kids’ Concert. String quartet band The Hot Club of Coeur d’Alene will bring this guitar-heavy, swinging jazz music to the atrium of River Park Square, 808 W Main Ave., on September 23 from 1-2 PM.

Join us in the atrium for great music, dancing, and crafts at this free concert.

Hot jazz, often called gypsy jazz, gypsy swing, and monouche among other names, is a musical genre developed in Paris in the 1930s. This style of music was popularized by Belgian Roma guitarist Django Reinhardt and violinist Stephane Grappelli. The unique sound of hot jazz is commonly acoustic and performed by all strings with no drums.

KPBX Kids’ Concerts event donors are STCU, Rocket Bakeries, and Harvard Park Children’s Learning Center North.

About the Performers

The Hot Club of Coeur d’Alene is a band of young musicians that was formed in 2022 by high-school student Ethan Madrid. As an avid fan of hot jazz, Madrid founded the band in order to keep the style of swing music and swing dancing alive. The Hot Club of Coeur d’Alene is comprised of Ethan Madrid on lead guitar, Jessie Morozov on violin, Keira Petrik on bass, and Garrett Johnson on rhythm guitar.

