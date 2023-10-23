Support SPR's Arts and Culture Coverage

What's your WHY for loving SPR? This week, it's important for SPR to celebrate the programming that makes us unique. From our valuable news reporting, to our beloved arts & culture programming, your support today is essential to keeping your public radio locally produced and on the air for all to enjoy.

Is your WHY our arts and culture coverage? Spokane Public Radio brings guests from regional theatre productions, arts events, dance productions, symphony and choral groups, and much more into our studios multiple times per week. SPR listeners are the first to know about local arts and culture happenings, plus, they get exclusive behind-the-scenes looks into productions.

Help us keep you in-the-know on the latest regional arts and culture happenings by donating.

Click here to give now.