Support SPR's Local and Regional News Reporting

What's your WHY for loving SPR? This week, it's important for SPR to celebrate the programming that makes us unique. From our valuable news reporting, to our beloved arts & culture programming, your support today is essential to keeping your public radio locally produced and on the air for all to enjoy.

Is your WHY our regional news reporting? Spokane Public Radio reporters Doug Nadvornick, Rebecca White, Brandon Hollingsworth, and Steve Jackson provide you with the important local and regional stories that affect you. Whether that's coverage of local political races, updates on regional wildfires and natural disasters, information on the happenings at local universities, or local agriculture updates, SPR's news team reports for you.

Our esteemed news reporter Rebecca White is moving on to an NPR affiliate station in Oregon this month. We are excited for her new opportunity, but very sad to see her go. It's impossible to truly replace the contribution she has made to SPR, but without your donation, we won't be able to replace her at all. Ensure SPR's news team can continue to provide the high-quality news you love by donating.

Click here to give now.