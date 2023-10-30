© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
Thank You for Helping Us Exceed Our Fall Drive Goal

Spokane Public Radio
Published October 30, 2023 at 12:35 PM PDT

Spokane Public Radio staff are so grateful for the support listeners showed during our 2023 Fall Fund Drive!

We would like to thank everyone involved in the Drive including pledge room volunteers, on-air community volunteers, Spokane Art Supply, and Cravens Coffee Company.

We wish to thank our challenge grantors, sustaining members, renewing members, and to those of you who became new members, or gave an extra gift.

We are here for you because you are here for us. Thank you!
