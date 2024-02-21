Spokane Public Radio Announces Leadership Transition

Dear Valued SPR Supporter,

On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your time, talent and treasure that make all the difference in helping us to provide outstanding public radio for our members and listeners.

As the new year unfolds, Spokane Public Radio is transitioning to new leadership with the resignation of Dr. Cary Boyce from his role as president and general manager.

During his 11-plus-year tenure, Cary made substantial contributions to Spokane Public Radio including leading the successful capital campaign and legislative funding that led to SPR’s new home in a historic fire station. He secured additional grant funding during the COVID years that helped keep the station on the air. And he led efforts to create an SPR endowment through the Innovia Foundation.

“It’s been an honor and privilege to serve in public media for so many years and to be part of such great advances,” Cary said. “I wish the station every success in this new era of public radio service.”

The Board is launching a search for a new, permanent general manager immediately. In the meantime, Cary will continue to serve SPR as a consultant and will provide support during this transition.

SPR’s Board of Directors has appointed Michael Grabicki as interim general manager. In addition to having a strong passion for public radio as one of our community producers, Mike successfully led Avista Credit Union through times of transition during his 10-year tenure as Manager/CEO and has a long history in the financial industry. Mike retired in 2022 and is looking forward to serving our listeners and staff in this interim role.

One of the main responsibilities of the Board is to ensure the sustainability of Spokane Public Radio and we want to assure you that we have this goal clearly in mind.

We look forward to keeping our community informed and engaged as future developments take shape, and we thank you for your continued support of Spokane Public Radio's talented staff and the dynamic programming we all love.

Sincerely,

Steve Faust

Board Chair

Spokane Public Radio