Afternoon Jazz interview with Saxophonist Caroline Davis

Caroline Davis was named Downbeat Critic Poll Rising Star Alto Saxophonist in 2018 and has garnered praise from NPR, The New York Times, Wall Street Journal and many international publications. Davis has shared the stage with Lee Konitz, John Zorn, Tyshawn Sorrey, Matt Mitchell to name a few and teaches at The New School and Manhattan School of music. Grants and residencies supporting her work include: Foundation for Contemporary Arts, Chamber Music America, New York Foundation for the Arts, The Jazz Gallery among others. Caroline is also an advocate for social justice in the realms of gender and in the movement for carceral justice.

