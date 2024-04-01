KPBX Kids' Concert: Americana Music with Spokane Brassworks- April 27, 2024

Join us at our next Free KPBX Kids' Concert as Spokane Brassworks plays Americana music in the EWU Music Recital Hall, Saturday, April 27th at 1 pm.

About the performers:

Founded in 1994, the Spokane Brassworks is a classic brass quintet plus percussion. The ensemble provides clinics, coaching and recitals at concerts and festivals throughout the Inland Northwest.

The members are: Larry Jess and Andy Plamondon-trumpets, Chuck Karschney-horn, Jenny Kellogg-trombone, Jerry Olson-tuba, and Paul Raymond-percussion.

Larry Jess-Trumpet

Principal Trumpet of the Spokane Symphony since 1975, Larry is a founding member of the Spokane Jazz Society and performs with the Spokane Falls Brass Band, Cathedral Brass, Clarion, and Brass Works. He has also toured with Gunther Schuller's New England Ragtime Ensemble. As a professional musician, Larry aspires to play multiple styles of music with proficiency and he enjoys a busy private teaching practice. If he had to choose a favorite composer, it would be Gustav Mahler. In his spare time he enjoys gardening, wine, family, and travel.

Andy Plamondon- Trumpet

Andrew Plamondon completed a bachelor's degree in Music Education at Boise State University in 1984. He attended graduate studies at Indiana University from 1984-86 where he was a student of William Adam. Other teachers include Galindo Rodriguez, Armando Ghittalla, and John McNeil. Andy has been an active clinician, adjudicator and performer since moving to Spokane in 1987. He is a member and often featured soloist with ensembles such as the Spokane Symphony, Spokane Jazz Orchestra, Bob Curnow Big Band, Clarion, and many others.

In 2001 Andy was selected as a senior lecturer at Eastern Washington University where he teaches trumpet, brass and jazz courses, and directs student groups such as brass quintets, trumpet ensemble, and jazz ensembles.

Mr. Plamondon has previously taught trumpet and jazz courses at Whitman, Gonzaga, Walla Walla, and Whitworth Universities.

He has performed as a guest soloist with many symphonies, bands and chamber ensembles and has appeared as a soloist on recently released recordings by Clarion, Desifinado, The Bob Curnow Band, The Spokane Jazz Orchestra, and Casey MacGill and the Spirits of Rhythm. He teaches and adjudicates at music festivals and camps throughout the US and Canada.

Andy has performed and toured with many of the world's most well known and respected jazz, country, rock, pop, folk, and classical artists throughout the US and abroad. He and his family love Spokane and the Northwest. Travel, hiking, sports, and reading are among his favorite hobbies.

Charles Karschney-Horn

Chuck has been second horn in the Symphony for more than three decades. He began as a student growing up in Seattle where he was featured as a soloist with the Seattle Symphony under the direction of the late Rainer Miedel. Among many accomplishments throughout his career, he traveled and performed at the Blossom Music Festival, Snowbird Festival and spent several summers at the Grand Tetons Music Festival in Wyoming. Chuck attended the Cleveland Institute of Music, studying under Richard Solis and graduated from the University of Washington as a Full Brechemin Scholar.

Chuck also doubles as the Symphony's production and equipment manager. He designs the sets for every symphony concert, accommodating every possible combination of musicians from small ensembles to over two hundred musicians for Carmina Burana. You'll see Chuck put down his horn during a performance to move pianos in place for performers, reset the stage for string players and move the podium to improve sight lines.

Chuck is married and has three daughters, all of which are musicians. Beyond his music career, he enjoys car mechanics, rebuilding all types of cars, and often keeps many symphony musicians on the road!

Jenny Kellog-Trombone

Trombonist and composer Jenny Kellogg’s musical career has taken her around the world to China, England, Italy, and Peru. Jenny participated in Betty Carter’s Jazz Ahead Residency Program at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the Stean’s Summer Music Institute at Ravinia, and she played lead trombone in the Disneyland Resort All-American College Band.

From fall 2011 to spring 2013 she held the solo trombone chair in the Grammy-Nominated One O’Clock Lab Band. The Lab 2012 and Lab 2013 albums feature her large jazz ensemble compositions. She writes on a regular basis for high school and college level jazz ensembles throughout the Northwest.

Jenny holds Bachelor of Music degrees in Trombone Performance and Music Composition from the University of Idaho and a Master of Music degree in Jazz Studies from the University of North Texas.

Jenny plays in the Spokane area with the Spokane Jazz Orchestra, Bob Curnow Big Band, and Brassworks Northwest. She is a regular substitute in other musical organizations such as the Spokane Symphony Orchestra.

She is currently Director of Jazz and Trombone Studies at Eastern Washington University where she directs the top EWU jazz ensemble, the EWU Concert Jazz Orchestra. Jenny is in great demand as a guest artist and clinician throughout the US and Canada.

Jerry Olson-Tuba

Jerry is the Chief Engineer for Spokane Public Radio (KPBX/KSFC/KPBZ). In addition to the Spokane Brassworks, he is Solo Eb Tuba with the Spokane British Brass Band and a member of the Spokane Piston & Rotary Club (SPARC, a euphonium/tuba quartet). Jerry has played as an extra with the Spokane Symphony and played in the Spokane Park Band.

A native of Cleveland, Jerry is a graduate of the University of Cincinnati, where he studied engineering. Before moving to Spokane in 1989, he played in many groups in the San Francisco Bay Area, including the Berkeley Symphony Orchestra (Principal Tuba 1984-2017), Fremont Philharmonic, San Jose Wind Symphony, San Jose Municipal Band, and the Menlo Brass Quintet.

Paul Raymond-Percussion

A native of Michigan, Paul Raymond joined the Spokane Symphony as a section percussionist in early 1974 and became Principal Percussion in 1986. He holds degrees from Northwestern University and Eastern Washington University. Besides his duties with the orchestra, Paul performs in a Caribbean band called Moko Jumbie and can often be found playing in the pit with the visiting Best of Broadway productions. In addition to performing, he is currently on the faculty of Whitworth University, SFCC, and Holy Names Music Center.

Thank you to our event donors Harvard Park Children's Learning Center North and Rocket Bakery.