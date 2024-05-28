KPBX Kids' Concert: The Canote Brothers - June 22

Join us for our next free KPBX Kids' Concert featuring The Canote Brothers, in the nxʷyxʷyetkʷ Hall at Spokane Central Library, Saturday, June 22nd at 1 pm.

Identical twins Greg and Jere Canote will share an afternoon of song and silliness on June 22nd to help kick off summer.

Spokane Central Library is located at 906 W. Main Ave., Spokane

About the performers:

Identical twins Greg (fiddle) and Jere (guitar, banjo) Canote have been playing music together for most of their 72 years. Full of happiness, and joy, the twins emote smiles from "kids" young and old.

The duo's music is steeped in vintage Americana -- forgotten fiddle tunes, swing classics, and quirky novelty songs -- but with their own twists. Their sense of humor and affable attitude shines in their choice of songs and loving banter between tunes.

Each brother is a fabulous musician, moving effortlessly among fiddle, guitar, banjo, ukulele, and various hybrids, and their genetically-matched voices recall brother duets from the Blue Sky Boys to the Everlys. Many long-time public radio listeners recognize them from "Sandy Bradley's Potluck" which ran for more than a dozen years.

You can learn more about them in their recent film "The Canote Twins."

Thank you to our event donors Harvard Park Children's Learning Center North and Rocket Bakery.

