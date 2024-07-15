SPR Media Partner: Blue Waters Bluegrass Festival 2024

Spokane Public Radio is a media partner for the 22nd annual Blue Waters Bluegrass Festival in Medical Lake's Waterfront Park, August 9-11, 2024.

Waterfront Park

1300 S Lefevre St.

Medical Lake, WA 99022

Stop by our booth to pick up some SPR stickers, fans, and station info.

About the Blue Waters Bluegrass Festival

Nestled in the pines on the shores of Medical Lake, Washington, the Blue Waters Bluegrass Festival is an annual bluegrass festival bringing in bands from our region and beyond. Since its inception in 2002, Blue Waters has brought some of the biggest names in bluegrass music to the Inland Northwest. With it's pristine location, warm Eastern Washington summer weather, and lineup of world-class and regional bands it is a festival the entire family can enjoy. Blue Waters is an inclusive and family-friendly event. Children under 12 are free with parent or guardian.

This year's festival lineup includes: New Dangerfield, Full Cord, The Jacob Jolliff Band, Rock Ridge, True North Duo, Floating Crowbar, Dry & Dusty, Monroe Bridge, and The Blue Waters Tribute Series 6th installment, a special tribute to the Roots of Bluegrass -- the varied musical influences that went in to making this beloved form of music.

To learn more about the festival click here.

