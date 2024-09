On September 4, 1949 Paul Robeson was driven from a concert in Peekskill NY by an unruly mob in an event now known as the Peekskill Massacre.

Hear a description of that event from Robeson’s pianist, Leonid Hambro as well as a profile of Robeson by Spokane citizens Eleanor Chase, Carl Maxey, and Ray Keeble in a Spokane Public Radio special from 1999 produced by Verne Windham.