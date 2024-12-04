Community Call-In 2024

Community Call-In Broadcast, Thursday, December 12 from 6-7 pm on KPBX, KSFC, and KPBZ

What do you think of the programming on Spokane Public Radio? Your opinion matters.

Share your thoughts at our annual Community Call-In program. We want your opinions—the good, the bad, and at all times the civil. Thursday, December 12 from 6 pm until 7 pm on KPBX, KSFC, and KPBZ.

Tune in, and call in to offer your input, ask questions and learn about what's happening at SPR. SPR's Mike Grabicki, Doug Nadvornick, Jerry Olson, and Henry McNulty will field questions from listeners.

Call-in that evening or email questions in advance to kpbx@kpbx.org.