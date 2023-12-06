2024 Record Sale

Join Spokane Public Radio February 17 and 18 for two exciting days of treasure hunting where you can find all kinds of music, movies, and gear. We have tons of records, CDs, DVDs, tapes and more just waiting to find their way into your collection.

The Record Sale will take place at CenterPlace Regional Event Center, 2426 N. Discovery Place, in Spokane Valley. You can join us on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., or Sunday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Expect a line at the door Saturday morning as avid collectors make their way to the event. Make sure to come prepared with empty crates or bags, and get ready to snag some hard-to-find albums.

No matter your taste, there will be plenty of music and videos available. Proceeds from the Record Sale benefit Spokane Public Radio. See you there!

An audio-lover looks at a microphone at the 2023 Record Sale

Do you have music, movies, or other materials you'd like to donate to the sale? We are open to collect your donations now!

Drop off your gently used media and equipment items at the SPR Studios, 1229 N. Monroe St. weekdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. You can also join us for Donation Day, January 28, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 1229 N. Monroe St. Be sure to check out our donation guidelines.

Curious about starting your record collection? Read this helpful article by Record Sale Guru Bill Wright: Record Collecting for the Beginner

Special thanks to our event donor,STCU, and our media partner, The Spokesman-Review.