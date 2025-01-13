SPR's 45th Anniversary Open House January 23, 2025

Join Spokane Public Radio in celebrating 45 years of public radio in the Inland Northwest at our Anniversary Open House, Thursday, January 23, 2025 from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm.

Stop by and meet station staff, take a tour, and enjoy some hot cider and Craven's Coffee as we celebrate this historic milestone.

You'll have an opportunity to meet SPR's new president and general manager, John Decker, and welcome him to the SPR community.

Enjoy music by Guitar Hour host, Michael Millham from 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm.

Spokane Public Radio is located at 1229 N. Monroe St. in Spokane.

Have a memory you would like to share in honor of our 45th Anniversary? Please email kpbx@kpbx.org or call our listener line (509) 232-6904. We'd love to hear how Spokane Public Radio has impacted you.

And THANK YOU! We are celebrating 45 years of Spokane Public radio because of you!