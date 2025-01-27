The 2025 Record Sale, February 15 & 16

Join us for our annual Record Sale February 15th and 16th at CenterPlace Regional Event Center, 2426 N. Discovery Place, in the Spokane Valley.

Hours are Saturday from 9 am until 5 pm, and Sunday from 11 am until 5 pm.

Join Spokane Public Radio February 15 and 16 for two exciting days of treasure hunting and find all kinds of music, movies, and gear. Shoppers of all ages will find tons of records, CDs, DVDs, tapes and more to add to their collections.

Admission is free and there is also free parking available in the lot surrounding CenterPlace Regional Event Center.

If you arrive early Saturday morning please don't be surprised by a line of eager shoppers prepared with empty crates or bags, ready to snag some hard-to-find albums when the doors open at 9 am.

No matter your taste, there is plenty of music and videos available for purchase at the annual Record Sale. Proceeds from the Record Sale benefit Spokane Public Radio.

We hope to see you there!

If you are looking to donate to this year's Record Sale please see our Donations Page. Donations are accepted until February 5, 2025.

Curious about starting your record collection? Read this helpful article by Record Sale Guru Bill Wright: Record Collecting for the Beginner

Special thanks to our event donors STCU and The Cleaning Authority and our media partner, The Spokesman-Review.