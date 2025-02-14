SPR Media Partner: Delfeayo Marsalis & The Uptown Jazz Orchestra

© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
Published February 14, 2025 at 4:00 PM PST
Photo courtesy of the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center

Spokane Public Radio is a media partner for Delfeayo Marsalis and The Uptown Jazz Orchestra on March 5th, 2025 at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center.

Award-winning trombonist Delfeayo Marsalis formed the Uptown Jazz Orchestra to keep jazz traditions alive. Presenting traditional, classic, and modern compositions with authenticity and sublime musicianship, the Uptown Jazz Orchestra has grown into one of the premier big bands in the world.

Delfeayo Marsalis and The Uptown Jazz Orchestra will perform at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center Coughlin Theater on the Gonzaga University campus on at 7:30 PM. Tickets can be purchased online at Gonzaga.edu/TicketCenter.
