We're Hiring: Sales/Underwriting Associate

Title: Spokane Public Radio (SPR) Sales/Underwriting Associate

Job Type: Full-time, 40 hours/week

Pay Range: Salary range: $30-35k base, plus commission, depending upon experience

Location: Spokane Public Radio offices at 1229 N Monroe Street, Spokane WA; serving a wide service area of about 20,000 square miles

About Us:

Spokane Public Radio is an independent community NPR-affiliate public radio organization dedicated to providing high-quality local and national programming to regional audiences. SPR reaches 1.25 million people in 750 communities across 20,000 square miles of the Inland Northwest. We take pride in our commitment to thought-provoking content, engaging storytelling, and fostering meaningful connections with our listeners.

About You:

Are you an experienced sales professional? Love public radio? We are looking for a dynamic full-time sales/underwriting associate to join our growing team. Applicants must have at least two years of sales experience with a consistent track record of meeting sales goals. Experience in the nonprofit sector and public media preferred but not required. As an SPR brand ambassador excellent interpersonal skills and judgement are needed. SPR prides itself on our collaborative and community-oriented work environment; we are excited to be growing our team!

Essential Duties and Responsibilities



Seeks opportunities to increase existing accounts, prospect, develop, and close new accounts

Meets/exceeds established monthly quotas and annual sales goals

Forecasts long-range account sales, inventory levels, and product needs; documents related information

Logs prospecting activities and forecast results

Acts as a public media ambassador, presenting SPR programs and events to potential clients in person, via phone, Zoom/Teams, etc.

Performs client needs analysis to determine the best opportunities for potential clients

Possesses and expands a deep understanding of station offerings including traditional broadcast, podcasts, streaming, and digital

Ensures that customers are informed of and satisfied with services, well-supported through consistent communications via email, in-person, mail, and phone

supported through consistent communications via email, in-person, mail, and phone Obtains client feedback and continually works to improve products and services

Resolves client requests, concerns, and problems

Promotes goodwill and conveys a positive image of station

Works with marketing and programing staff to promote events and obtain event clients

Copy writing

Processes contracts and billing management

Other duties as assigned

Qualifications



2 years sales experience preferred

Demonstrated track record of success

Proficient in MS Word, Excel and PowerPoint

Strong interpersonal and communication skills; easily develops trusting relationships

Talented problem solver

Team player

Self-motivated and can work independently

Understanding of consumer behavior and a desire to help sponsors solve marketing challenges

High school diploma or equivalent, College degree preferred

Valid driver’s license and state mandated automobile insurance required



Physical Demands:

Visual/hearing ability enough to quickly analyze and comprehend written/verbal communication and all business documents is required.

Spokane Public Radio offers:

Salary range: $30-35k base plus Commission

Commission rate of 13%

A starting client list

Hybrid flexibility is available for this position

Benefits:

Health Benefits for FT employee including dental and optical. Spousal and family benefits may be purchased through our plan.

Sick Time Accrual: 96 hours accrual a calendar year.

Vacation: 96 hours accrual a calendar year, increases to 143 after 18 months of full-time employment.

Personal Days – two per year

Paid Holidays – nine per year

How to apply:

Please send cover letter and resume to sprjobs@kpbx.org. No calls, please.

Closing Date: Thursday, March 20. 2025



Assistance for Applicants with Disabilities

Spokane Public Radio is committed to ensuring that its application process provides an equal employment opportunity to all job seekers, including individuals with disabilities. If you believe you need reasonable accommodation to search for a job opening or to submit a resume, please get in touch with us by emailing sprjobs@kpbx.org.

Equal Employment and Nondiscrimination

At Spokane Public Radio, we are committed to equal employment opportunities for all and we strive for a caring and professional environment. We are an equal opportunity employer committed to fostering an inclusive and diverse workforce. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state or local laws.