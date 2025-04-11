Helicopter crashes into Hudson River, killing 6, including family of Spanish tourists

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Six people died when a helicopter crashed into the Hudson River in New York City yesterday. The victims have been identified - some of them - Siemens tech executive Agustin Escobar, his wife and their three children, and also the pilot, who's not been named. WNYC's Giulia Heyward has the story.

GIULIA HEYWARD, BYLINE: It was just after 3:15 p.m. when a tour helicopter plunged into the New Jersey side of the Hudson River, across from New York City. The aircraft had taken off from Manhattan's Downtown Skyport. New York Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch spoke at a press conference.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JESSICA TISCH: The helicopter reached the George Washington Bridge and then turned again to fly south along the New Jersey shoreline. Shortly thereafter, the aircraft lost control and hit the water just a few feet off the coast of Pier A Park in Hoboken.

HEYWARD: She also said two of the victims later died at a hospital in New Jersey. Eyewitness videos posted on social media appear to show the helicopter breaking apart midair. Video shows its rotors detaching from the cabin before spiraling downward and hitting the river with force. The NYPD Harbor Unit and the city fire department's marine division responded immediately, along with U.S. Coast Guard crews. Emergency divers pulled victims from the water. The Coast Guard confirmed that all six occupants were recovered. The National Transportation Safety Board said it is leading the investigation into what caused the crash. The FAA temporarily paused nearby air traffic in the hours following the incident. New York City Mayor Eric Adams offered his condolences to the victims' families and praised first responders.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ERIC ADAMS: Again, we're praying for the families. And our gratitude to the rescuers and the courage that was displayed, and their dedication.

HEYWARD: Helicopter tours in New York City have long been a source of complaints from residents, who cite constant noise and safety risks. Right after the incident, some lawmakers called for an outright ban on nonessential helicopters flying over Manhattan. The city council is weighing legislation that could eventually force tour operators to convert to quieter electric models or shut down altogether.

For NPR, I'm Giulia Heyward.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.