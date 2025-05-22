Meet Us at the Market 2025
Spokane Public Radio staff and volunteers will be out at several Farmers' Markets throughout our region this summer. We hope to meet you at the market!
This June through September stop by our market booths and chat with SPR staff, volunteers, and on-air folks. We'll have Spokane Public Radio fans, window clings, stickers, and more available.
We are scheduled to be at the following markets in 2025:
June -
Friday, June 20th - 3-7 pm
Emerson-Garfield Farmers Market
In Emerson Park
1120 W Alice
Spokane, WA 99205
Wednesday, June 25th - 3-7 pm
Millwood Farmer's Market
In Millwood City Park
9103 E Frederick Ave
Spokane, WA 99206
August -
Tuesday, August 12th - 3-7 pm
Fairwood Farmers Market
319 W Hastings Rd
Spokane, WA 99218
Monday, August 25th - 3-6 pm
Hillyard Farmer's Market
The Northeast Community Center
4001 N Cook St
Spokane, WA 99207
Please check back as we add more markets to our summer 2025 schedule.
We hope to see you on our Meet Us at the Market tour!