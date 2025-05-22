Meet Us at the Market 2025

Spokane Public Radio staff and volunteers will be out at several Farmers' Markets throughout our region this summer. We hope to meet you at the market!

This June through September stop by our market booths and chat with SPR staff, volunteers, and on-air folks. We'll have Spokane Public Radio fans, window clings, stickers, and more available.

We are scheduled to be at the following markets in 2025:

June -

Friday, June 20th - 3-7 pm

Emerson-Garfield Farmers Market

In Emerson Park

1120 W Alice

Spokane, WA 99205

Wednesday, June 25th - 3-7 pm

Millwood Farmer's Market

In Millwood City Park

9103 E Frederick Ave

Spokane, WA 99206

August -

Tuesday, August 12th - 3-7 pm

Fairwood Farmers Market

319 W Hastings Rd

Spokane, WA 99218

Monday, August 25th - 3-6 pm

Hillyard Farmer's Market

The Northeast Community Center

4001 N Cook St

Spokane, WA 99207

Please check back as we add more markets to our summer 2025 schedule.

We hope to see you on our Meet Us at the Market tour!