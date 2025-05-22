SPR Media Partner: Methow Valley Chamber Music Festival - June 2025

SPR is a media partner for the 2025 Summer Festival presented by Methow Valley Chamber Music Festival, June 19, 21, 26, and 28, 2025 in Twisp, WA. SPR's Classical Host, Jim Tevenan, hosts the first weekend of festivities.

The Methow Valley Chamber Music Festival presents their 29th annual Summer Festival produced by Kevin Krentz, Artistic Director.

Renowned musicians from across the country gather in the Methow Valley to rehearse and perform in a special, enchanted forest setting. From the timeless brilliance of beloved masterpieces to thoughtfully curated contemporary works, each performance is designed to inspire, captivate, and nourish both heart and mind.

Four Centerstage concerts will be offered at the Methow Valley Community Center, Twisp, WA on June 19, 21, 26 and 28.

The Methow Valley Community Center is located at 201 State Rte 20, Twisp, WA 98856.

Addiitonal information about open rehearsals, schedules, performers, and tickets are available at www.methowmusicfestival.org



