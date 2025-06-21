Saturday Sports: NBA finals, L.A. Lakers sale, Dallas Cowboy cheeerleaders

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

SIMON: NBA Finals go to Game 7, the biggest brand in basketball is sold and Cowboys Cheerleaders win a huge raise. Michele Steele of ESPN joins us. Michele, thanks so much for being with us.

MICHELE STEELE: Good morning, Scott.

SIMON: I've been rehearsing. Ohhh-klahoma (ph) City Thunder...

STEELE: (Laughter)

SIMON: ...Host (singing) the Indiana Pacers - oh, I'm exhausted - tomorrow night. It's Game 7 in the NBA Finals. Haven't had a Game 7 decide a championship since 2016. Now, these are two what are called small-market teams - have not been drawing huge ratings. But this has been a great series. What do you think the deciding factor is going to be tomorrow night?

STEELE: Well, you know what? I think it's going to be - you're not going to be shocked to hear this - but which team is going to step up and deliver when the pressure's on, right?

SIMON: Oh, wow.

STEELE: You said it yourself.

SIMON: Yeah.

STEELE: Yeah, I know. I know. That's analysis for you. But you're right - we're in the first Game 7 final since 2016. And the Thunder, actually, Scott, have been favored. We shouldn't be here, because they've...

SIMON: Yeah.

STEELE: ...Been favored against the underdog Pacers in every game of this series. And each and every time, this Pacers team has really demonstrated their resilience, and now they've forced a Game 7. We've got a great matchup. It's elite defense in OKC versus the elite offense of the Pacers. But when it comes to delivering under pressure, I actually think the Pacers have the edge. Either way, OKC's going to be rocking Sunday night.

SIMON: Listen, ESPN broke the story on Wednesday - the Buss family is going to sell the LA Lakers for $10 billion...

STEELE: That's it?

SIMON: ...To Mark - yeah, that's all - who - Mark Walter, who also owns the LA Dodgers in baseball. This is the end of an era, isn't it?

STEELE: Yeah, end of an era is right, Scott. Jerry Buss bought the team 1979, $67.5 million. That was still a lot of money back then.

SIMON: Yeah.

STEELE: But basketball was completely different. You know, Sports Illustrated wrote about the NBA's attendance and ratings problems in 1979 and called it the winter of despair. And in comes Dr. Buss, and in comes Magic Johnson and the Showtime Lakers and the Lakers Girls, and Kobe and Shaq and championships. And now the Lakers - I'd say they're the most recognized basketball team - right? - in the whole world. And his daughter, apparently, wasn't really looking to sell. Jeanie Buss was...

SIMON: Yeah.

STEELE: ...Just blown away by this $10 billion offer.

SIMON: Little hard to say no to that, yeah.

STEELE: Absolutely. And there you go. And here's an example of, you know, the big business of sports becoming bigger.

SIMON: Have to ask - Boston Red Sox traded their All-Star third baseman, Rafael Devers, to the San Francisco Giants. Why? He was the...

STEELE: Yeah.

SIMON: He was the last guy who was on that - their 2018 championship team.

STEELE: Yeah, and you know what? He was also their best player.

SIMON: Yeah.

STEELE: This almost never happens. You know, you sign a guy to a 10-year deal, $313 million contract, in 2023. Usually, that means your front office actually likes the guy - you know, thinks that he could be around for a while. And then they cut bait less than two years later, midseason...

SIMON: Right.

STEELE: ...Before the trade deadline.

SIMON: Make him the face of the franchise, then...

STEELE: Absolutely. I mean, this doesn't happen unless there's huge problems behind the scenes. There's documented reports suggesting tension between Devers and the management of the team. You know, he didn't really want to play first base. Like, OK, but figure that out, right? I mean, he...

SIMON: Yeah.

STEELE: ...Is your best player. He's a proven offensive threat. And now that big bat goes over to the San Francisco Giants, and the Red Sox are looking for an identity here.

SIMON: Yeah. Dallas Cowboys announced this week that their world-famous cheerleaders are going to get a 400% raise. I didn't know they were so grievously underpaid.

STEELE: Yeah. A lot of people really don't know. And I kind of only know because I've covered so many NFL games over my career. And I see these cheerleaders in the background, and they appear to be practicing kind of all the time. There's a ton of obligations, not just...

SIMON: Yeah.

STEELE: ...Not just for the game, but around the game, as well. And this is really long overdue. I mean, the Cowboys call them America's Sweethearts. And it's always - I've always thought of that with a little bit of irony because they make around $15 an hour, according to a report from The New York Times. And guess what? I've been down to Dallas, and these cheerleaders are as much a part of the team...

SIMON: Yeah.

STEELE: ...As any player and any coach, and I'm glad they're getting a raise.

SIMON: Michele Steele of ESPN, thanks for being with us.

STEELE: You bet.

