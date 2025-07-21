SPR Media Partner: Blue Waters Bluegrass Festival 2025

Spokane Public Radio is a media partner for the 22nd annual Blue Waters Bluegrass Festival in Medical Lake's Waterfront Park, August 8-10, 2025.

Waterfront Park

1300 S Lefevre St.

Medical Lake, WA 99022

About the Blue Waters Bluegrass Festival

Nestled in the pines on the shores of Medical Lake, Washington, the Blue Waters Bluegrass Festival is quite possibly the best summertime bluegrass experience in the Northwest. Since its inception in 2002, Blue Waters has brought some of the biggest names in bluegrass music to the Inland Northwest. With it's pristine location, warm Eastern Washington summer weather, stellar lineup of world-class and regional bands, and bargain-basement price, it's no wonder folks all over the Northwest Bluegrass scene are buzzing about us!

This year's festival lineup includes: East Nash Grass, Laurie Lewis and the Right Hands, The Cody Sisters, Blue Point, Greg and Caridwen Spatz, High Valley Mountain Boys, Friends Again, Blue Ribbon Tea Company, and Homebrew Stringband.

To learn more about the festival click here.

