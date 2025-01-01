Fridays 2:00-4:00 p.m. on SPR Jazz

Rachel Bade-McMurphy is a musician, composer, and arts advocate raised in the Pacific Northwest. She studied Music and Humanities at Washington State University and received her Master of Music in Jazz Pedagogy from Eastern Washington University. A passionate teacher and jazz enthusiast, she founded Imagine Jazz, a local arts organization that hosts guest artists from New York and around the globe for concerts and educational events.

Dimensions in Jazz will explore many eras and sub-genres of jazz, threading the layers of a complex and rich art music. The show will not only celebrate diversity and a lush heritage but explore new directions and varied approaches within the art form. The show will include interviews and features including regional happenings all centered around a playlist of great jazz music from classics and rare gems to modern innovations.