Spokane Fall Folk Festival 2024 Live Broadcast, Saturday November 9th

Join Spokane Public Radio on Saturday, November 9th, 2024 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a special KPBX broadcast, live from our performance studio! SPR's Steve Jackson and Henry McNulty will host a series of performances and interviews from a sampling of musicians participating in the Spokane Fall Folk Festival.

Listeners can hear performances from Free Whiskey, Trillium 239, Jonathan Nicholson, Two Grey Cates, Sidetrack, The Blue Ribbon Tea Company, and Desiree.

Thanks to our event donor The Spokane Folklore Society.

Find out more about the Fall Folk Festival at spokanefolkfestival.org.

