Brandon Hollingsworth

Brandon is a longtime public radio host, interviewer and reporter. His career began in Alabama, and has taken him to Tennessee and the state of Washington.

Brandon's work has been heard nationally on the flagship NPR newsmagazines Morning Edition and All Things Considered, as well as the network's newscast service. He has contributed to NPR's midday newsmagazine, Here and Now.

Brandon is a 2008 graduate of Jacksonville State University, and holds a B.A. in communications. He is a native of St. Clair County, Alabama. He and his husband live in Spokane, Washington.

