Reneé Diaz/NWPB

Renee Diaz, part of the first cohort of Murrow Fellows, provides increased bilingual coverage of civic and municipal issues in Wenatchee for Northwest Public Broadcasting, partnering with the Wenatchee World. Diaz is from Yakima and lived in Seattle for five years. She focuses on critical issues ranging from immigration, farming, mental health resources and tribal issues. She holds a 2023 bachelor’s degree in journalism and public interest communication from the University of Washington.