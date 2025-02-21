Remembering "Tuesday Night Jazz" host Kathy Sackett

We are saddened to announce the passing of Kathy Sackett, long-time Spokane Public Radio staff member and current host of "Tuesday Night Jazz" on KPBX. Kathy passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 18, 2025 in Spokane, WA.

One of the Founding Mothers of SPR, Kathy had a long affiliation with KPBX going back to the early 1980s. Early on she served as the jazz director and operations manager, overseeing the day-to-day running of the radio station. She briefly left the station to become program director of KEWU, the jazz station based at Eastern Washington University. In the early 1990s she transitioned to the business side of radio, working in sales at KXLY, then coming back to Spokane Public Radio as its director of underwriting. She was dedicated to her clients forming strong bonds with many individuals and organizations in our community.

Kathy's passion for public radio was obvious to anyone who worked with her. In addition to underwriting Kathy oversaw SPR's events for decades, spearheading events ranging from the KPBX Kids' Concerts series to our annual Record Sale. Each event she managed with detail and care. She had high standards and wanted the experience to be positive for everyone involved. A voracious reader and life-long learner, Kathy stayed on top of news and current events. She had wide and diverse interests which gave her great vision and perspective on speakers and performers SPR brought to our region during her tenure. She was responsible for bringing many NPR reporters and hosts like Anne Garrels, Carl Kasell, Cokie Roberts, Don Gonyea, Mara Liasson, Bob Edwards, and national shows like "A Prairie Home Companion" to Spokane. While Kathy took things seriously she loved to laugh and have a good time too. Acts like BeauSoliel, Pearl Django, Paula Poundstone, and The Uppity Blues Women delighted audiences thanks to her vision and hard work.

Kathy retired from SPR in February 2023. Her dedication was exemplified in her continued service to the station after she retired, becoming a station volunteer and community producer. She combined her love for SPR with her love of music, and began producing a weekly one-hour evening jazz show, "Tuesday Night Jazz." She relished the opportunity to share her knowledge and love of jazz with the listeners each week.

Kathy Sackett is survived by her husband Steve. She will be missed by many of us here at SPR.