Prominent voices in business, advocacy announce runs for Spokane City Council

The field of candidates for Spokane City Council is starting to take form.

This week, three candidates declared their intention to run for an open seat in District 2, which includes the South Hill and the East Central neighborhood.

Paul Dillon

Dillon is the current vice president of Public Affairs at Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho, has long been active in local progressive politics. He’s appeared on behalf of Planned Parenthood to advocate for a local ordinance to bar Spokane Police Officers from participating in out of state abortion investigations. He’s also a frequent face at protests for racial justice and human rights. He previously worked as a legislative assistant to both city council member Jon Snyder and state legislator Andy Billig.

In his campaign announcement, Dillon called for a more inclusive approach to city government and a focus on persistent disparities.

“We need leaders who will listen and learn from their constituents and I am committed to doing just that,” he said.

Cynthia “Cyndi” Donahue

Donohue is an active figure in the small business and economic development scene in Spokane. Last year she was appointed to the Downtown Spokane Partnership Business Improvement Board and has been a part of several efforts to promote and advance women in business. She previously worked for non-profit Ignite Northwest, and owns her own small business Vin & Yin, a marketing and events company.

In her campaign announcement, Donahue says she was focused on creating a resilient workforce and creating more public, private partnerships. She said she was also concerned about public safety and property crime.

Katey Treloar

Treloar has also announced a bid for Spokane City Council. Treloar previously ran unsuccessfully for Spokane School Board. In her campaign announcement she also highlighted public safety, saying crime was at an “all-time high,” and that she was concerned about the safety of public spaces.

“I’m a mom of two young kids and I want them to enjoy and feel safe walking down the street, playing in the parks, and exploring downtown,” she said, “Unfortunately, that’s not the case.”

Trelour helped non-profit Bite-2-Go, which helps provide meals for students while they’re out of school, and previously worked as a teacher. She also owns a business, Executive Function Coaching, LLC where she works with people who struggle with ADHD.

District 2 and 3

Just two candidates have declared their intention to run for office in District 1, which covers Northeast Spokane. Current City Councilman Michael Cathcart will run for reelection. He previously worked for pro-business groups and was the government affairs director for the Spokane Homebuilders.

Derrick Skaug has also filed to run for the seat, but has not yet filled out a finance disclosure form with Washington’s Public Disclosure Commission.

Several candidates have also filed for District 3, which covers Northwest Spokane including Brownes Addition, West Central and the Indian Trail neighborhood.

Candidates include Christopher Savage, who has twice before ran for City Council. Savage has worked in the restaurant industry and as a Lyft Driver.

Other candidates include Esteban Herevia, previous president of Spokane Pride and a bartender at Nyne Bar and Bistro, and Randy McGlenn, who has previously ran for state legislature three times.

The race for Spokane City Council President is also heating up. So far Betsy Wilkerson, a current city council member and community leader, has declared for the seat, as well as Kim Plese. Plese owned a marketing company and ran unsuccessfully for county commissioner last year.

In the mayor’s race, Nadine Woodward has declared she will run for reelection. Woodward is long-time Spokane TV anchor for both KXLY and KREM TV. Lisa Brown is also running for mayor. Brown is a former state legislator, director of the state Department of Commerce and economics professor.