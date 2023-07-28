© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIBX in Bonners Ferry is experiencing issues with interference. We are working on a fix, but in the meantime, try streaming from our website.
Regional News

One year after 988 launch, lessons learned and what comes next

Spokane Public Radio | By Brandon Hollingsworth
Published July 28, 2023 at 4:55 AM PDT
Doug Nadvornick/SPR
/

A year ago, disparate regional suicide prevention hotlines across the country were linked under a national framework called 988. It was designed to make calling a suicide prevention line as easy as dialing 911. One of the pre-existing call centers that is now part of 988 is Frontier Behavioral Health in Spokane.

Stacey Okihara, director of crisis response services for Frontier, spoke with SPR’s Brandon Hollingsworth about what she’s learned in the first year and the changes she thinks need to happen to make 988 better.

Tags
Regional News suicide preventionFrontier Behavioral Healthhealth care
Brandon Hollingsworth
Brandon Hollingsworth is your All Things Considered host. He has served public radio audiences for fifteen years, primarily in reporting, hosting and interviewing. His previous ports-of-call were WUOT-FM in Knoxville, Tennessee, and Alabama Public Radio. His work has been heard nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Here and Now and NPR’s top-of-the-hour newscasts.
See stories by Brandon Hollingsworth