One year after 988 launch, lessons learned and what comes next

A year ago, disparate regional suicide prevention hotlines across the country were linked under a national framework called 988. It was designed to make calling a suicide prevention line as easy as dialing 911. One of the pre-existing call centers that is now part of 988 is Frontier Behavioral Health in Spokane.

Stacey Okihara, director of crisis response services for Frontier, spoke with SPR’s Brandon Hollingsworth about what she’s learned in the first year and the changes she thinks need to happen to make 988 better.

