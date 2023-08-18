City of Medical Lake, Silver, Clear Lake evacuated as fast moving wildfire burns through area

The areas around Medical Lake, the Silver Lake and Clear Lake are all under evacuation rapidly spreading wildfire. Its been estimated to be between two-hundred and five-hundred acres.

There is an evacuation shelter at Cheney High School people can go to. The fire is fueled by strong winds, dry fuels and low-humidity. According to a statement from the Washington State Fire Marshall’s office, the fire is threating the town of Medical Lake, Eastern State Hospital, the Lakeland Village facility and Highway 202. The fire is burning in grass and timber, and is threatening homes and other structures. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The state has already mobilized to aid local firefighters fighting the fire.

For updates on the fire and the most current evacuation maps, please go to the Spokane County Emergency Management Facebook page.

The State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray is active to coordinate state assistance for the Gray Fire. The state has ordered four strike teams and air resources.

This story is being updated as more information is reported.