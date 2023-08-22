Rain, cooler weather slows Spokane County Wildfires

The Gray Fire, which has burned an estimated 10,000 acres is now 25% contained.

Patrick Lair, the public information officer for the fire, said this morning’s rain has slowed fire activity, allowing crews to catch up.

"It helps a great deal, and what it does is it keeps fire behavior to a minimum, and that allows all the firefighters to really get an upper hand in strengthening control and containment lines, and getting out in front of the fire," Lair said.

He said firefighters are working on holding the lines they have built, and going through areas that have already burned to put out any debris pile, and check on potential hot spots.

“Looking at this weather, I think it’s safe to say those containment numbers will go up by a lot tomorrow," Lair said.

He said fire response leaders are discussing re-opening some evacuation zones and will likely allow people to return to their homes soon. He said there are a few hazards remaining, such as power lines, and structurally damaged trees.

He said utilities are working to restore power as soon as possible.

The Oregon Fire, which started outside of Elk, is still zero percent contained. Fire crews on both fires now have air support, which was not initially available due to high winds and visibility issues.

According to a report fire manager released this morning, crews are focused on protecting structures and establishing a fireline. The Oregon Fire has grown since yesterday, burning about 11,000 acres total.

More than 200 structures have been lost between the two fires, and two people have died.

Northeast Washington Fire Information Center Facebook page A map of the Oregon Fire, burning in North Spokane County. It's burned about 11,000 acres total, including more than 80 structures.

Wildfire Resources:

Fire evacuation maps are available at Spokane County Emergency Management’s Facebook page, as well as other emergency information.

Spokane Falls Community College, 3410 W Whistalks Way Spokane, WA

Riverside High School, 4120 E Deer Park Milan Road Chattaroy, WA

Individuals can contact the Red Cross for assistance at: (509) 326-3330 or RedCross.org.

The Spokane County Fairgrounds and Expo Center are open to shelter large animals or livestock from evacuated areas.

Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service (SCRAPS) (509) 477-2532, Emergency Phone – (509) 477-2533