Spokane Anti-camping initiative struck from November ballot

An initiative that would have banned camping across a significant portion of the city of Spokane has been struck from the ballot.

Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton says the decision came one day before the county was scheduled to start printing ballots for the November general election.

The measure would have banned camping within one-thousand feet of parks, playgrounds, schools and daycare facilities.

Non-profit homeless service provider Jewels Helping Hands and Ben Stuckart, the executive Director of the Spokane Low Income Housing Consortium, first sued to have the measure struck last month.

A Spokane County Superior Court Judge did not find any violations of state law.

Today, Appeals Court Commissioner Hailey Landrus approved an emergency injunction to stop the measure from appearing on ballots. In her ruling, she said an invalid ballot initiative could cause substantial harm, and should go before a panel of appeal judges for review.

In her injunction, she said a panel of judges would need to determine whether the initiative was a legislative issue, or an administrative issue, which would determine whether it was an appropriate issue for a ballot measure.

Attorneys for Stuckart and Jewels Helping Hands have argued that the proposal was outside the scope of the initiative process and would take power away from the city council. The attorney for the initiative’s sponsor, Brian Hansen, disagreed, arguing Jewels and Stuckart lacked standing and that the initiative was an appropriate time, place and manner restriction.