Spokane City Council members propose censuring mayor for appearance with Matt Shea

Some Spokane City Council members plan to formally censure Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward for appearing alongside disgraced former state legislator Matt Shea at a prayer event last month.

Shea has been widely condemned by local leaders of faith, as well as politicians on both sides of the aisle – including Woodward – after an investigation found he played a role in conflicts of political violence including an armed standoff against the Federal government.

At that event, Shea prayed over Woodward and other local candidates, and embraced Woodward as she left the stage.

City Council members Zack Zappone and Betsy Wilkerson have proposed formally censuring Woodward. In the proposed document, council members say Woodward’s actions tarnished the city’s reputation, and they do not condone Shea’s beliefs, his anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, or Woodward’s appearance with him.

“The Spokane City Council maintains its collective pledge to accept and serve all citizens of our community, regardless of race, religion, color, and sexual identity; and will never accept ideologies that promote fear, hatred, violence, and bigotry,” the resolution reads.

In a statement, Woodward apologized and said she should have done more research before going to the event.

"I do not support their views and did not seek their support,’ she said. “I should have done more to learn the exact details of the event and attendees. I apologize that my appearance with them, although unintentional, has hurt members of our community and caused a distraction when we need to focus on the health and safety of Spokane.”

The city council will consider whether to formally rebuke the mayor during their 6 p.m. meeting Monday.