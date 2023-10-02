Interview: Idaho youth facility faced allegations of abuse, rape and racial slurs

Cornerstone Cottage opened in 2016, in Post Falls, Idaho, a booming community in between Spokane and Coeur d’Alene. The facility looks like a residential home, but is one of many in the “troubled teen industry,” taking children that aren’t placed in foster care.

A new report from non-profit investigative newsroom, InvestigateWest, has uncovered allegations of child abuse, rape and racial slurs at the Post Falls facility. Employees said they reported the abuse to the state, but were fired.

Spokane Public Radio's Rebecca White spoke to reporter Wilson Criscione about the investigation.