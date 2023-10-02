© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Interview: Idaho youth facility faced allegations of abuse, rape and racial slurs

Spokane Public Radio | By Rebecca White
Published October 2, 2023 at 9:17 AM PDT
Cornerstone Cottage opened in 2016 in Post Falls, Idaho, a booming bedroom community 25 miles east of Spokane. While from the outside, the building could be mistaken for a suburban home, Post Falls police received 321 calls from Cornerstone Cottage from 2017 to 2022.
Erick Doxey/InvestigateWest
Cornerstone Cottage opened in 2016 in Post Falls, Idaho, a booming bedroom community 25 miles east of Spokane. While from the outside, the building could be mistaken for a suburban home, Post Falls police received 321 calls from Cornerstone Cottage from 2017 to 2022.

Cornerstone Cottage opened in 2016, in Post Falls, Idaho, a booming community in between Spokane and Coeur d’Alene. The facility looks like a residential home, but is one of many in the “troubled teen industry,” taking children that aren’t placed in foster care.

A new report from non-profit investigative newsroom, InvestigateWest, has uncovered allegations of child abuse, rape and racial slurs at the Post Falls facility. Employees said they reported the abuse to the state, but were fired.

Spokane Public Radio's Rebecca White spoke to reporter Wilson Criscione about the investigation.

Regional News
Rebecca White
Rebecca White is a 2018 graduate of Edward R Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University. She's been a reporter at Spokane Public Radio since February 2021. She got her start interning at her hometown paper The Dayton Chronicle and previously covered county government at The Spokesman-Review.
See stories by Rebecca White