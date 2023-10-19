Spokane City Council Candidates who participated in the Spokane Youth Issues debate answered questions about homelessness, LGBTQIA youth issues, climate change and collaborating with others.

The debate, a partnership between the Chase Youth Commission, the North Central High School social studies program and Spokane Public Radio, was moderated by Spokane Public Radio reporter Rebecca White and Chase Youth Commission students Tabitha Pierce, Makenna Marshall and Bruce Emch.

Questions were submitted by local high school students and chosen by student moderators with assistance from Spokane Public Radio staff and Chase Youth Commission leadership.

After the debate, attendees, the majority of which were local high school students, were invited to participate in a mock election courtesy of the Spokane County Auditor's Office.

The mock election results are below:

City Council District 1:

Michael Cathcart 63%

Lindsey Shaw 36%

City Council District 2

Paul Dillon 53%

Katey Treloar 47%

City Council District 3

Kitty Klitzke 78%

Earl Moore 20%

This debate will be broadcast on KPBX, 91.1 on Tuesday, October 23 at noon and on KSFC, 91.9, on Saturday October 28 at 6 p.m.

