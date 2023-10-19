© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
Spokane Youth Issues Debate

Spokane Public Radio | By Rebecca White
Published October 19, 2023 at 11:48 AM PDT
Candidates from Districts 1, 2 and 3 answered questions from Chase Youth Commission moderators Tabitha Pierce, Makenna Marshall and Bruce Emch as well as from Spokane Public Radio moderator Rebecca White.
Savanna Rothe/SPR
Jordis Harmer, President of North Central High School ASB, introduces candidates during the Spokane Youth Issues Debate.
Jordis Harmer, President of North Central High School ASB, introduces candidates during the Spokane Youth Issues Debate.
Savanna Rothe/SPR
Spokane City Council Candidates who participated in the Spokane Youth Issues debate answered questions about homelessness, LGBTQIA youth issues, climate change and collaborating with others.

The debate, a partnership between the Chase Youth Commission, the North Central High School social studies program and Spokane Public Radio, was moderated by Spokane Public Radio reporter Rebecca White and Chase Youth Commission students Tabitha Pierce, Makenna Marshall and Bruce Emch.

Questions were submitted by local high school students and chosen by student moderators with assistance from Spokane Public Radio staff and Chase Youth Commission leadership.

After the debate, attendees, the majority of which were local high school students, were invited to participate in a mock election courtesy of the Spokane County Auditor's Office.

The mock election results are below:

City Council District 1:

Michael Cathcart 63%
Lindsey Shaw 36%

City Council District 2

Paul Dillon 53%
Katey Treloar 47%

City Council District 3

Kitty Klitzke 78%
Earl Moore 20%

This debate will be broadcast on KPBX, 91.1 on Tuesday, October 23 at noon and on KSFC, 91.9, on Saturday October 28 at 6 p.m.

Rebecca White
Rebecca White is a 2018 graduate of Edward R Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University. She's been a reporter at Spokane Public Radio since February 2021. She got her start interning at her hometown paper The Dayton Chronicle and previously covered county government at The Spokesman-Review.
