Kootenai County elections: CDA council incumbents hang on, land bond doubtful

Voters in Coeur d’Alene appeared to rebuff the powerful Kootenai County Republican Central Committee Tuesday, returning to office three incumbent city council members.

Seat 1’s Christie Wood defeated challenger Brian Winkler, 71 to 28 percent. Wood, first elected in 2019, had been president of the city's task force on human relations and a former North Idaho College trustee. Winkler is a former Marine from Northern California, and was endorsed by the KCRCC.

Incumbent Dan Gookin retained Seat 3 against challenger Clark Albritton, by a vote of 72 to 27 percent. Gookin has served on the council since served since 2011, and recently chastised fellow Republicans at a for refusing to denounce white supremacy. Albritton, endorsed by KCRCC, had voiced concerns about global Utopian influences during his campaign.

Two challengers took on incumbent Dan English for Seat 5. English garnered 63 percent of the vote. KCRCC-endorsed Roger Garlock claimed 26 percent, and environmental scientist Rob Knutson received 11 percent of the vote.

In Kootenai County, there was strong support – but not enough – for a bond issue which would have funded purchase of open space to protect it from urban sprawl. The open space bond required 66 percent approval to pass, and the ballots counted Tuesday showed its support at 58 percent. 41 percent voted against the plan.